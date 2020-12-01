Real Madrid face first ever elimination from Champions League group stage after shock defeat at Shakhtar Donestk

Real Madrid have slipped out of the qualification places in their Champions League group stage after slipping to their second defeat against Shakhtar Donestk.

Second half goals from Dentinho and Manor Solomon secured a stunning victory for the Ukrainian champions, who put in a resolute defensive display and hit Los Blancos on the counter-attack.

Watch: Huge Varane error gifts Shakhtar Donestk lead against Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane’s side have now slipped to third place in the group behind Shakhtar on their head-to-head record, and the Spanish champions will now host group leaders Borussia Monchengladbach on the final matchday – with a defeat sealing their exit from the competition.

Watch: Shakhtar Donestk double lead against Real Madrid with stunning goal

This would represent the first group stage exit of Madrid at the group stage phase of European competition, having progressed from all 24 groups.

The last time the club were not in the Champions League knockout stages was the 1996/97 campaign – when they failed to qualify for the competition, and refused to participate in the Intertoto Cup.