Mauricio Pochettino trending on Twitter as Zinedine Zidane comes under heat

Real Madrid‘s shocking 2-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday evening has sent many supporters into a frenzy on social media according to Diario AS.

Zinedine Zidane has been the man to come under the most pressure, with many supporters calling for his head in the wake of the defeat that leaves Madrid in a precarious position regarding qualification for the last 16.

Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine coach most recently in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, was trending on Twitter after the game, with many citing him as the ideal candidate to take over from Zidane should he leave.

Pochettino has always been of interest to Madrid president Florentino Perez and has been sounded out on more than one occasion in the past, although nothing has of yet gone beyond flirting.

Two other names trending on Tuesday evening were Perez and Cristiano Ronaldo. Perez was subject to requests from Madrid supporters for new signings and Zidane’s dismissal, while Ronaldo’s name was mainly supporters pining for the Portuguese star’s return.

Featured image courtesy of Diario AS.