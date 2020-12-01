La Liga give date for fans return to stadiums

La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed his intention for fans to be back in stadiums as early as January.

Fans have not been allowed to attend any senior matches across Spanish football since the original postponement of sport across Europe in March, when the Covid-19 pandemic began to take hold across the continent.

However, fans have been allowed into stadiums on a limited basis in non-professional football in certain grounds and now there are plans to extend limited entry into the top two divisions in Spain.

Tebas told La Sexta programme Jugones, in quotes carried by Marca: “Yes, we will have fans back. We will start with a few back, but we will have fans back. Hopefully that will be by January.”

Tebas told Cadena Cope earlier this month that his organisation would speak to the Spanish government about their proposals.

The La Liga news update follows confirmation that English football will be allowed a limited return of fans to sports depending on the area’s status of the ‘tier system’ that is deployed across the country, but it is unclear if the Spanish government would sanction a similar staggered return for La Liga.