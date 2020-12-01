Kieran Trippier advises Yunus Musah on England future

English players have long been criticised for a lack of adventure and willingness to try football in other countries, but on Saturday afternoon there was two facing off in a crucial clash at Mestalla.

Kieran Trippier started for visitors Atletico Madrid, who went level on points with league leaders Real Sociedad thanks to their 1-0 victory. Yunus Musah started for Valencia.

Musah turned 18 on Monday and is soon to make one of the most important decisions of his footballing career – who to represent at international level, as elaborated upon by Diario AS.

The winger has represented England through all the lower categories up to U18, and it’s the country he grew up in. He can also play for the United States, however, on account of being born in New York.

Musah played two friendlies with the United States in the last international break, against Wales and Panama.

They’ve presented him with the alluring prospect of the forthcoming Olympic Games and a future with a team loaded with promise, including Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Gio Reyna and Tim Weah.

The next international break is in March, and Musah has agreed to make a decision on his international future by then. With the games he played for the United States being friendlies, he can still return to the England setup.

England have told him that they want to keep him involved, with the short-term ambition being a call-up to the U21 squad.

Understandably for such a big decision, Musah is thinking long and hard.

He was said to have spoken with Trippier, an established England international, for a considerable time after the game on Saturday to get the inside track on their senior setup.

