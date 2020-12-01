Jean-Claire Todibo could return to Barcelona in January after unsuccessful loan spell with Benfica

Barcelona news has been dominated in recent weeks by their unfortunate situation at centre-back.

Clement Lenglet picked up an injury to his right ankle during Sunday’s victory over Osasuna, exacerbating a position of weakness for the Catalans.

Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo are all unavailable for selection due to injury.

Pique picked his up against Atletico Madrid, Umtiti’s is the result of a recurring discomfort and Araujo fell against Juventus in Turin.

Number one on Barcelona’s list of priorities in January is bringing in a new centre-back, with Eric Garcia of Manchester City the preference. Garcia began his career with Barcelona before leaving for England in 2017.

City are proving reluctant to sell for what they would deem too low a fee, so Barcelona are also looking to La Masia for alternatives according to Mundo Deportivo.

Oscar Mingueza has emerged as an option in recent times, and the likes of Santiago Ramos Mingo and Arnau Comas are also waiting in the wings.

There’s also the option of Jean-Clair Todibo. The Frenchman was loaned to Portuguese side Benfica this season to follow on from his loan spell with Schalke last year, but has yet to make an appearance in Lisbon.

Todibo is said to not have the confidence of coach Jorge Jesus, who prefers the central pairing of Jan Vertonghen and Nicolas Otamendi.

Todibo could return to Camp Nou imminently, although is said to want assurances from Ronald Koeman about the opportunities he’ll be given back at Barcelona.

