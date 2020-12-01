Diego Simeone: Atletico Madrid “lacked forcefulness” against Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid went into Tuesday evening’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich knowing how big a game it was.

Should Atletico win they were guaranteed a place in the last 16 of the competition given RB Salzburg’s victory over Lokomotiv Moscow earlier in the day.

Bayern, already having won the group, made ten changes from their clash with Salzburg last week, opening the door for Diego Simeone’s team to take advantage and get the job done.

They didn’t. They took a first-half lead and looked on course to get the much needed victory only for Bayern to come back in the second half and find a late equaliser.

Simeone, speaking after the game to Movistar+ in comments carried by Diario AS, was keeping calm and collected regarding his team’s performance and their prospects.

“We’ve had three very similar draws,” Simeone said. “A great match with a very good first half where we should have scored more than one goal.

“Then, 15-20 minutes in the second half where we held the match well and kept them without chances, only for the penalty to come and condemn us to a draw that leaves us with a decisive match against Salzburg.

“You can’t say anything to the team [in terms of criticism]. The forcefulness [we need] will appear as a result of the repetition of situations in the box.

“We’ve improved with our play in the final third, our goal was beautiful and we created other plays too. Let’s hope that forcefulness appears in the decisive moments, like next Wednesday.”

Atletico now have to travel to Austria next Wednesday to face Salzburg for a showdown for a place in the last 16.

They’re still in a strong position, but should they lose what will be a nervy affair they’ll be headed for the Europa League.

