Barcelona trio expected to be rested for Champions League clash with Ferencvaros

Barcelona face Ferencvaros tomorrow evening in Budapest with qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League already in the bag.

As a result, and especially fortunate given this condensed schedule, Ronald Koeman can give key trio Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Philippe Coutinho a much needed rest according to information from Diario Sport.

Koeman already gave Messi and Frenkie De Jong a rest for last week’s Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv, which the Catalans won 4-0 to secure their place in the next round.

Barcelona beat Ferencvaros 5-1 in the reverse fixture, and will be hoping to finish top of their group and achieve a favourable draw for the first knockout phase.

The trio sat out the Tuesday morning’s training session, but the group did include youngsters Inaki Pena, Konrad de la Fuente and Oscar Mingueza, the latter two having made their senior debut for Barcelona against Dynamo last week.

Clement Lenglet and Ronald Araujo also both worked with the group, which is promising news for Barcelona given that both are carrying injuries. Koeman is expected to face the media after the training session alongside Francisco Trincao.

