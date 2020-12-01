Barcelona paying close attention to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland

Barcelona are said to be keeping a very close eye on the progress of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland according to a report in Diario Sport.

Haaland is undoubtedly one of the most talented young footballers in the global stage, blessed with an incredibly high level of potential. Many big clubs are said to be monitoring him closely, with Barcelona included in this cohort.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are keeping tabs on the situation of the Norwegian forward alongside Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona, however, are currently not in a financial position to sanction the move in the near future. Haaland has been spoken about as being at least a €100m player, a figure unaffordable for Barcelona unless they moved on several players.

The Norwegian has scored 17 goals in 14 appearances so far this season, following on from last year’s tally of 44 goals in 40 games in both Austria and Germany. The general belief amongst Europe’s elite is that he’s the next great player in world football.

Featured image courtesy of Bundesliga.