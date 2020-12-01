Barcelona interested in Atletico Madrid defender

Barcelona are interested in Atletico Madrid‘s Brazilian defender Felipe Augusto according to a report in Diario AS.

Barcelona’s injury problems at centre-back means that they’re looking to bring in potentially two defenders in the winter market.

Eric Garcia of Manchester City is one long-held option and now Felipe has emerged as a second. Gerard Pique’s recent long-term injury means that Barcelona will try to sign the pair.

Atletico signed Felipe, 31, from Porto last summer, and he had to fight for his position until he became a starter before the Coronavirus-enforced break.

Felipe struggled to regain his place in the starting lineup after play resumed and has barely featured so far in this campaign.

Diego Simeone has experimented with a back three in recent times featuring Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez and Mario Hermoso, with no space for the Brazilian.

Atletico are said to be reluctant to part with Felipe given that they believe it’s necessary to have four top-level centre-backs in the squad if they wish to fight on all fronts.

For Barcelona, the move would be of great benefit. Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo and Clement Lenglet have all had injury issues of their own this season, so the last two games has seen Ronald Koeman opt for rookie Oscar Mingueza and midfielder Frenkie De Jong as centre-backs.

