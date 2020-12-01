Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich confirmed teams: Joao Felix and Carrasco return for Simeone’s side

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has brought Joao Felix and Yannick Carrasco back into his side’s starting XI for their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

The Argentine has named an attack-minded starting XI for their crunch game, with Renan Lodi and Thomas Lemar making way from the side who beat Valencia 1-0 in La Liga on Saturday.

That is likely to signal a formation change from the 3-4-2-1 setup that Simeone started with at the Mestalla – which saw Angel Correa used as the focal attacking point ahead of Lemar and Marcos Llorente.

Joao Felix is likely to partner Correa in an attacking role for this game – with Luis Suarez and Diego Costa both still absent – while Carrasco’s role is unclear, although he could be deployed in a left wing-back role similar to that he occupied in the recent 1-0 win over Barcelona.

Atleti have just five points from their opening four group games but face a Bayern side with multiple changes with Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich among those not in the starting line-up.

