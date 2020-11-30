The Real Madrid star who completely changes the team

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard makes a fundamental change to the why the team and his teammates play, as analysed by Marca.

Odegaard’s return to Madrid following a season on loan at Real Sociedad was confirmed back in August and the Norwegian is now being integrated into the starting line-up.

Last week’s victory at Inter included Odegaard in the XI and the team completed a season record of 796 passes, but when the midfielder dropped out of the side for the clash against Alaves this weekend, the number of passes dropped significantly to 563.

Furthermore, the pass success rate dipped from a notable 92.21 percent in Italy to just 87.92 percent in the shock loss against the Basque side.

It is also outlined how the pass success rate of Toni Kroos dropped by six percent between the games while Luka Modric’s decreased by eight percent – suggesting that Odegaard’s movement off the ball allowed a more fluid system of finding space against opponents.

Odegaard netted seven goals for La Real last season and was the only major player to join the first-team squad at Los Blancos this summer.

He has started just three games in La Liga this season and he looks set to have greater prominence in Real Madrid news in the coming months.