The Barcelona striker who is guaranteeing goals

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has started just five La Liga games in nine months at the club, but he has now hit a rich vein of goalscoring form.

The Danish striker netted twice – and provided an assist for Sergino Dest’s goal – in the Champions League victory over Dynamo Kiev during his first start of the campaign and was retained in the starting line-up for Sunday’s visit of Osasuna, in which he opened the scoring.

Before those games, Braithwaite had played just 13 minutes across all competitions for Ronald Koeman’s side and Barcelona transfer news will have doubted his future at the club with a recent report in Diario AS speculating on his exit.

Braithwaite is now averaging a goal every 75 minutes on the pitch – three strikes in 227 official minutes – and is providing a focal point in Koeman’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

Most importantly, the Blaugrana have scored four goals in each of the games in which he has started, suggesting he will be here to stay in the club’s strongest XI.