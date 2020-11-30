Real Madrid fears confirmed as Eden Hazard set to miss vital run of games

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard faces three weeks on the sidelines after suffering a quadriceps injury in Saturday’s La Liga defeat to Alaves.

The Belgian has been tormented by injury issues and absences since joining Los Blancos in the summer of 2019 and is now set to be unavailable for a crucial run of fixtures for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

As per Marca, Hazard is now set for a three-week absence which will rule him out of the crucial league fixtures against Sevilla and the city derby against Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid news is dominated by a congested fixture schedule, and the Belgian is now also set to sit out the Champions League, clashes against Shakhtar Donestk and Borussia Moenchengladbach, which could yet be significant in terms of qualification from the group.

Hazard netted just one goal across 22 appearances in his debut campaign in Spain, although Madrid ended up winning their first league title in three years.

The Belgian international suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during the 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante in February – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff, summing up a difficult season, and his second campaign is proving similarly frustrating.