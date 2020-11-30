Philippe Coutinho doesn’t rule out return to Liverpool

Barcelona‘s Philippe Coutinho has spoken of how grateful he is to the role Liverpool played in his career and refused to rule out a return to the club in the future.

“The Premier League is one of the most exciting leagues in the world,” Coutinho told World Soccer in quotes carried by Diario Sport. “Having the opportunity to play for a team like Liverpool will always be something for which I will be grateful.

“It’s impossible to say what might or might not happen in the future. Right now my only goal is be successful with Barcelona.”

Coutinho has impressed this season, starting well before missing four games through injury. The Brazilian returned in Barcelona’s victory against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League last Tuesday before starting and scoring against Osasuna yesterday.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in January 2018 and struggled throughout his first 18 months at the club. He then spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, scoring in the 8-2 defeat of Barcelona in the Champions League mini-tournament in Lisbon.

His future, however, was unclear throughout the summer. Coutinho was linked with Arsenal and was even rumoured to have made a personal call to Jurgen Klopp asking to return to Anfield.

Since the season began, however, he’s formed an important part of Ronald Koeman’s new Barcelona and looks intent on regaining the form that earned him the move in the first place. Who knows, however, what the future may hold.

