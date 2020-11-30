Nacho Fernandez has no plans to leave Real Madrid in 2021

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has insisted he has no intention of leaving the club next summer.

The Spanish international has consistently featured in a back up role for the La Liga champions in the last two seasons as a stand in for Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

He is expected to fill in again for Ramos in Los Blancos midweek Champions League trip to Shakhtar Donetsk, with the club captain still coming back to full fitness.

However, despite speculation over his future at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 30-year old wants to remain with Zinedine Zidane’s side for years to come.

“I expected to play a game for Real Madrid one day and now I have almost 200,” he told a pre match press conference with Marca.

“I am happy, I am where I want to be.

“I will fight for the club I always hoped to be at. I would not change that for anyone.

“Every summer offers come in, but I’m happy. Of course I would like to play more, but I dreamed of playing for this team.”

Real Madrid lost 2-1 at home to Alaves in domestic action last weekend, and Zidane is expected to recall Ferland Mendy, Martin Odegaard and Karim Benzema against Luis Castro’s team.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V SHAKHTAR DONETSK

Courtois; Vazquez, Nacho, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Odegaard, Benzema, Asensio