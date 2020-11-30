Koke calls for prefect Atletico Madrid performance against Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid skipper Koke has called on his teammates to produce a perfect performance in their crucial Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Diego Simeone’s side lost 4-0 away in Bavaria in their opening European game of 2020/21, their only defeat so far this season.

Los Rojiblancos have recovered since that loss, beating RB Salzburg at home and drawing twice against Lokomotiv Moscow.

They are locked in a battle with the Russians for second place in Group A, and Koke knows they will need to be on top form to beat the defending European champions tomorrow night.

“We need to get a hold of the ball against them and score more goals than they do,” he told a pre match press conference with Marca.

“We played a good game there, with some small details to improve on.

“We have to play a perfect game to beat Bayern. Hopefully tomorrow will be the first game they lose this season.”

A win for Atletico Madrid would seal their place in the knockout stages, if Lokomotiv Moscow fail to win at home to RB Salzburg.

Simeone’s team extended their unbeaten start to the La Liga season with a 1-0 win at Valencia last weekend, and he is only expected to make limited changes with Renan Lodi out injured.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V BAYERN MUNICH

Oblak; Tripper, Savic, Monteiro, Hermoso; Saul, Koke, Herrera; Carrasco, Felix, Correa