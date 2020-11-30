Frenkie De Jong set for Barcelona defensive role against Fernecvaros

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong looks set to fill in at centre back for their Champions League trip to Ferencvaros.

Ronald Koeman’s side have already already secured their place in the knockout stages in 2021, but they face a battle with Juventus for top spot in Group G.

However, injuries in defence are set to force the Dutch coach’s hand in Hungary, with Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto all ruled out.

Clement Lenglet will also miss out after suffering an ankle injury in their weekend La Liga win over Osasuna, with fellow centre back Ronaldo Araujo a week away from returning.

Lenglet and Araujo could feature against Cadiz next weekend, but as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Oscar Mingueza will continue in defence, with De Jong as his emergency partner.

De Jong has covered at centre back this season following Barcelona’s growing defensive injury crisis, but he has only started one game there in 2020.

Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Antoine Griezmann could also be rested again, as Koeman goes for an experimental starting XI ahead of a busy run of domestic fixtures.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V FERENCVAROS

Ter Stegen; Dest, Mingueza, De Jong, Firpo; Alena, Pjanic; Trincao, Pedri, Coutinho; Braithwaite