Carlo Ancelotti looking to bring Barcelona defender to Everton

Carlo Ancelotti‘s Everton has been linked with a move for Barcelona‘s French defender Samuel Umtiti according to a report in Diario Sport.

Umtiti is still recovering from an injury but is of interest to Everton who are looking to strengthen their defensive capacities during the winter window in their bid to secure European football.

No contact has said to be made as of yet but Ancelotti is said to have Umtiti as one of the primary options on a shortlist.

For Everton the move could fortify a leaky defensive, while for the French centre-back it could serve as a return to prominence and regular football.

It’s not known, however, what Umtiti’s position is. He’s always maintained that his intention is to remain at Barcelona and return to being the player he was before the summer of 2018, when injury struck.

Barcelona, for their part, are afflicted by a host of injuries at centre-back at the moment, but are also facing the need to cut costs and trim their wage bill. Should a sizeable transfer fee be included, it may become an even more attractive option.

Featured image courtesy of FC Barcelona Noticias.