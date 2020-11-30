Barcelona confirm date for election of new president

Barcelona have confirmed the vote to elect the club’s new president will be held on 24 January 2021.

The club have confirmed that there will be 10 different voting stations to avoid mass crowds in the midst of the pandemic – with different voting areas at the club’s Camp Nou stadium, alongside others in Tarragona, Tortosa, Lleida, Girona, Andorra, Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia and Palma de Mallorca – representing the spread of the club’s members across Spain.

ℹ️ Barça’s presidential election will be held on January 2️⃣4️⃣th — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 30, 2020

Former club supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu (pictured) and his board resigned from their posts in October, meaning Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana.

Earlier this month, a report in ESPN Deportes outlined who would be in the race to win the presidency in an event which is dominating Barcelona news.

There are now eight confirmed candidates for the election, of which Victor Font is said to be the early favourite for the position.

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta finally confirmed on Monday that he would be in the running for the elections.

Laporta – club president between 2003 and 2010 – lost out to previous incumbent Bartomeu in the 2015 elections, in the wake of Barca winning the treble.

According to his campaign website, Laporta is running on a platform of renewed emphasis on La Masia and Barcelona’s responsibility of projecting Catalonia to the world.

Each candidate will need the signature approval of at least 2,257 members and to present a guaranteed payment of at least €124.2m to be considered.