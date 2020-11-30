Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez remains Covid-19 positive, doubt for Bayern Munich clash

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez remains positive for Covid-19 and is now a major doubt for the side’s crunch Champions League tie against Bayern Munich, as per Marca.

The Uruguayan has now returned positive tests for two successive full weeks – a longer time than initially anticipated – having tested positive for the virus after returning from international duty with Uruguay.

Suarez has been in fine form for Diego Simeone’s side in the early stages of the campaign – netting five goals in his opening six appearances for the team in La Liga.

The veteran striker has scored seven goals in his last nine matches for club and country, including in his most recent outing for Atleti – a 4-0 win over Cadiz.

Suarez has already missed three matches for his club – La Liga victories over his former club Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, and last week’s Champions League draw against Lokomotiv Moscow.

It is still possible that Suarez plays against Bayern this week in a key match for Champions League news, but he must return a negative Covid-19 test in order to participate.