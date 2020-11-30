Atletico Madrid: Luis Suarez could play against Bayern Munich despite positive Covid test, claims Simeone

Luis Suarez may yet return for Atletico Madrid for their crucial Champions League clash against Bayern Munich despite testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday, according to the club’s boss Diego Simeone.

It is still possible that Suarez plays against Bayern this week in a key match for Champions League news, but he must return a negative Covid-19 test in order to participate.

The Uruguayan striker has returned positive tests for two successive full weeks – a longer time than initially anticipated – having tested positive for the virus after returning from international duty with Uruguay.

Simeone told reporters at his pre-match press conference, as per Marca: “This virus is strange. If tomorrow he tests negative, he could be fit. He wants to help the team.

“He feels good, he wants to be with the team. The most important thing is that he is healthy. That he returns to normal, giving negative results. If he does not play tomorrow, he will play on Saturday.”

Suarez has been in fine form for Diego Simeone’s side in the early stages of the campaign – netting five goals in his opening six appearances for the team in La Liga.

The veteran striker has scored seven goals in his last nine matches for club and country, including in his most recent outing for Atleti – a 4-0 win over Cadiz.

Suarez has already missed three matches for his club – La Liga victories over his former club Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, and last week’s Champions League draw against Lokomotiv Moscow.