Atletico Madrid have no room for error in Champions League – Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone believes his no side have no room for error in their Champions League group ahead of hosting Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Los Rojiblancos fell to a 4-0 loss at home to the reining European champions on the first matchday and their European form has not kicked off since, despite edging out Red Bull Salzburg in the second matchday.

Atleti have been held to draws in both home and away matches against Lokomotiv Moscow, meaning their hopes of progressing to the Round of 16 still lie in the balance.

German champions Bayern have already progressed in the group and are likely to heavily rotate for their remaining matches, while Los Rojiblancos are in second place – two above Lokomotiv and four clear of Austrian side Salzburg.

Simeone told reporters at his pre-match press conference, as per Marca: “The margin for error after two draws, a defeat and just one win is very small. We need to go for the game tomorrow. Whatever the result is from the other game, we have a goal which is to lead the game where we think we can hurt.”

Atleti’s final group game sees them travel to RB Salzburg.