Watch: Philippe Coutinho sees shot cleared off the line for Barcelona against Osasuna

Barcelona faced Osasuna at Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon hungry to get their domestic form back on track.

The Catalans are flying in Europe, with a 100% record in the Champions League and qualification for the last 16 of the competition secured with two games to spare.

What’s more, they confirmed it last Tuesday in Ukraine with a 4-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv while leaving two key players, Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong, at home in Spain resting.

It is within this context they entered the clash with Osasuna, hungry for three points to transfer their quick start in Europe to La Liga.

The game was the first Barcelona have played since Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday, and the club paid their respects to him before the game with a touching tribute. Maradona spent two years at Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana came close early doors when Antoine Griezmann cut back a ball far on the right side to open a path for Philippe Coutinho, only for the Brazilian’s effort to be subsequently cleared off the line.

Featured image courtesy of FC Barcelona.