Watch: Antoine Griezmann golazo makes it 2-0 to Barcelona against Osasuna

Barcelona faced Osasuna at Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon hungry to get their domestic form back on track.

The Catalans are flying in Europe, with a 100% record in the Champions League and qualification for the last 16 of the competition secured with two games to spare.

What’s more, they confirmed it last Tuesday in Ukraine with a 4-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv while leaving two key players, Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong, at home in Spain resting.

It is within this context they entered the clash with Osasuna, hungry for three points to transfer their quick start in Europe to La Liga.

The game was the first Barcelona have played since Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday, and the club paid their respects to him before the game with a touching tribute. Maradona spent two years at Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana came close early doors when Antoine Griezmann cut back a ball far on the right side to open a path for Philippe Coutinho, only for the Brazilian’s effort to be subsequently cleared off the line.

Then, on the stroke of half-an-hour, Barcelona broke through. Messi swept a magnificent ball out left to find Jordi Alba, who centred for Coutinho.

The Brazilian’s effort was parried out, but Martin Braithwaite was on hand to step up and bundle it over the line. Messi looked like he was tempted to imitate Maradona’s infamous Hand of God moment to ensure it crossed the line, but restrained himself.

Shortly after, Barcelona doubled their lead through Antoine Griezmann. The ball fell to the Frenchman at the edge of the box after a slick team move broke down, and he made no mistake with his sumptuous volley.

