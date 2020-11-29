Sergio Ramos leading from the stands in Real Madrid defeat to Alaves

So much of the talk around whether Real Madrid should offer captain Sergio Ramos the contract he desires has been centred around his footballing ability.

Does he have the capacity to maintain his level of performance into his late-thirties? That’s the question on the lips of many.

One thing that can’t be questioned, however, is the weight of leadership he continues to carry in the dressing room.

It was evident against Alaves, a game Madrid lost 2-1 at the Estadio Alfredo de Stefano.

Ramos was injured and unable to play but was an active participator from the stands as revealed by a report in Marca.

Ramos was said to have been a highly vocal presence, cheering his teammates on as if he was down on the pitch with him and becoming especially animated when referee Cordero Vega failed to give what he deemed should have been a penalty for an alleged foul on Eden Hazard.

“Oh my God,” he was heard to exclaim. “It was very clear!”

The incident ignited Ramos even further and from that point on he barely sat down so involved was he in the events on the pitch.

He shouted, despaired at missed chances, tried to raise morale. The Andalusian accused Alaves of time-wasting and even one player of diving.

Ramos is expected to be close to a return from the injury he sustained while on international duty with Spain this past international break.

