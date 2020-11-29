Revealed: Marcelo’s conversation with the referee after hair-pull against Alaves

Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Alaves last night at Estadio Alfredo de Stefano in what was a supremely disappointing response to Atletico Madrid’s victory at Valencia earlier that day.

It’s still early days in the title race, but Atletico have managed to produce a domestic consistency that Madrid have found impossible so far this season.

Los Blancos beat Inter Milan 2-0 in Italy this past midweek to put themselves in a very good position regarding qualification for the last 16 of the competition, but are currently sitting in fourth in the league table.

Zinedine Zidane would have hoped that the clash with Alaves at home represented the ideal opportunity for them to get back on track and transfer their strong European form to La Liga.

It didn’t work out that way. A weak link for Madrid was Marcelo, the veteran left-back who’s looks in danger of having run his course regarding his illustrious Madrid career.

Since Zinedine Zidane returned to Real Madrid for a second spell in charge, they have lost 10 La Liga matches. Marcelo started in all of them. Madrid are unbeaten in the 30 games Marcelo has not started. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) November 28, 2020

One of the biggest controversies in the game was when Laguardia pulled Marcelo’s hair at the edge of the area in the first half, with neither the referee nor VAR seeing it as a penalty.

“He pulled my hair, man. He pulled my hair,” Marcelo complained to the referee according to Mundo Deportivo. “He put his hand on you, he put his hand on you but kept running,” the referee responded. “What a shame!” Marcelo then exclaimed.

