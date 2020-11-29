Quique Setien considering legal action of Barcelona exit

Former Barcelona boss Quique Setien is reportedly considering suing the club for a breach of contract following his controversial summer exit.

Setien was sacked by the Catalan giants following their 8-2 Champions League quarter final humiliation against Bayern Munich in August, with Ronald Koeman subsequently taking charge at the Camp Nou.

However, Setien’s exit has been far from smooth for all parties, with his contract ended after just eight months into a two year deal.

According to reports from Catalunya Radio, reported via Marca, the ex Real Betis coach could now push for legal action over a loss of earnings.

Setien is rumoured to be unhappy with the amount of compensation offered by the Barcelona board in order to sever his connection with the club.

His former coaching team have already agreed a compensation package with the La Liga side, but Setien now looks certain for his day in court in 2021.

Barcelona confirmed last week they have agreed a wide range of salary cuts due to the ongoing financial pressure of the coronavirus pandemic, with an eye catching €122m wiped off their payroll.