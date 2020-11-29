Leeds United eye Julen Lopetegui as potential long term replacement for Marcelo Bielsa

Premier League side Leeds United have reportedly highlighted Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui as a long term successor to Marcelo Bielsa.

Both bosses have been nominated for the 2020 FIFA Best Coach of the Year award alongside Jurgen Klopp, Hans-Dieter Flick and Zinedine Zidane, after Bielsa masterminded Leeds’ Premier League return at the end of last season.

The veteran Argentinian coach has enjoyed a strong start to his first ever Premier League campaign, with Leeds currently in 12th place in the table.

Bielsa is yet to agree a new contract at Elland Road, with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2020/21 season, and according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Lopetegui is on their list of potential replacements.

The former Spain boss has rebuilt his reputation at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan after joining the club following a disastrous spell in charge of Real Madrid in 2018.

He guided the Andalucian club to a fourth place finish in 2019/20 and a return to the Champions League for the current campaign.