Karim Benzema passed fit for Real Madrid clash with Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid have been boosted by the news Karim Benzema will be fit in time to face Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League in midweek.

The French striker has missed Los Blancos last three games in all competitions due to a muscle injury, including the 2-1 La Liga weekend defeat to Alaves.

However, as per reports from Marca, he has been included in Zinedine Zidane’s squad to face the Ukranians, as Real Madrid look to secure their place in the last 16.

One point from their opening two games raised the potential of Zidane’s side crashing out in the group stages, but successive wins over Inter Milan has strengthened their case for qualification.

Belgian international Eden Hazard is the notable absentee for Zidane, after he was forced off with an injury against Alaves, with the club expected to provide an update on his condition next week.

Defensive trio Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola are also still sidelined through injury.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V SHAKHTAR DONETSK

Courtois; Vazquez, Nacho, Varane, Mendy; Casemiro, Odegaard, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo