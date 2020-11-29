AC Milan want to keep Real Madrid loan star Brahim Diaz beyond 2021

Serie A giants AC Milan want to make Brahim Diaz’s season long loan deal from Real Madrid into a permanent transfer in 2021.

The Spanish U21 international has quickly established himself in Stefano Pioli’s side this season, with six league appearances and a goal already to his name.

His current arrangement with the Italians sees him return to Madrid at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, however, according to Milan Sporting Director Frederic Massara, they want to negotiate a deal in the coming months.

“Brahim is doing very well in Milan, and we are happy and satisfied with him,” he told an interview with DAZN, reported by Diario AS.

“We can offer him a lot for his future and we will speak with Real Madrid in the coming months.”

Diaz’s future at the San Siro could potentially hinge on the future of Turkish international Hakan Calhanoglu, with his contract set to expire at the club in July 2021.

If Milan do push ahead with their interest in Diaz, Real Madrid are open to a deal for a player that has seen his first team opportunities drop at the Santiago Bernabeu, with an asking price of around €25m.