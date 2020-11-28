Alaves La Liga

WATCH: Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois gifts Alaves a second goal

Alaves have marched into a 2-0 second half lead away defending La Liga champions Real Madrid after Thibaut Courtois gifted the visitors a second goal.

Former Arsenal striker Lucas Perez edged the hosts after just four minutes from the penalty spot, after Nacho Fernandez was adjudged to have handled inside the box.

Pablo Machin’s side were unlucky not to go in 2-0 up at the break as Courtois produced a vital stop to deny Perez from close range, before Zinedine Zidane’s side Eden Hazard to injury.

However, the Belgian stopper was to undo all of his fine first half work with a massive error on 49 minutes.

The former Chelsea keeper attempted to return a back pass into the Real Madrid midfield, under pressure from Perez.

But his mishit pass was seized upon by Joselu, with the former Stoke City winger slotting home one of the simplest goals of his career from 25 yards out.

