WATCH: Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois gifts Alaves a second goal

Alaves have marched into a 2-0 second half lead away defending La Liga champions Real Madrid after Thibaut Courtois gifted the visitors a second goal.

Former Arsenal striker Lucas Perez edged the hosts after just four minutes from the penalty spot, after Nacho Fernandez was adjudged to have handled inside the box.

An early penalty for Alaves leads to an early goal for Lucas Perez! 😱 Nacho penalised for a hand ball from the corner 🖐 pic.twitter.com/3wXBS2MBXW — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) November 28, 2020

Pablo Machin’s side were unlucky not to go in 2-0 up at the break as Courtois produced a vital stop to deny Perez from close range, before Zinedine Zidane’s side Eden Hazard to injury.

Eden Hazard is substituted before half time! 🔄 It looks like another potential injury for the Belgian 😬 pic.twitter.com/XWqkRQq8hn — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) November 28, 2020

However, the Belgian stopper was to undo all of his fine first half work with a massive error on 49 minutes.

The former Chelsea keeper attempted to return a back pass into the Real Madrid midfield, under pressure from Perez.

But his mishit pass was seized upon by Joselu, with the former Stoke City winger slotting home one of the simplest goals of his career from 25 yards out.

Courtois with a howler! 😱 Joselu takes full advantage to double Alaves' lead over Real Madrid🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/GzG11TMwRt — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) November 28, 2020

Que tal essa bela assistência do Courtois? 👏 pic.twitter.com/7bQ5n2eLjO — Sem Clubismo (@SemClubismo_FC) November 28, 2020

Image via Marca