Sergio Ramos wears Adidas after a decade with Nike

Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos is one of the most recognisable faces and names in European football, a big draw to potential sponsors.

The Andalusian has spent the last decade with Nike, but their relationship came to an end in September as per Diario AS.

Ramos felt that the last renewal offer, about €1.5m, was too low, and thus opened himself up to other brands.

It is within this context that he posted a photo on Instagram of him training and, for the first time, wearing Adidas football boots.

Adidas are at the centre of this bidding war for Ramos’ services, joined by Under Armour, Puma and New Balance.

Ramos has sixth months to decided who to choose as his next sponsor and is said to be yet to make a decision.

For now, however, he’s wearing Adidas.

The Sevillano is one of the most decorated footballers in history having won five La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, four Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups, four Club World Cups, one U19 European Championship, two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

Featured image courtesy of the Real Champs.