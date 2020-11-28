Sergio Busquets and Sergino Dest return to Barcelona squad for Osasuna test

Barcelona pair Sergio Busquets and Sergino Dest have both been included in Ronald Koeman’s La Liga squad to face Osasuna at the Camp Nou tomorrow, the Catalan giants have confirmed.

Veteran midfielder Busquets has missed the last two Barcelona games after suffering a knee injury away on international duty with Spain this month.

While Dest has been eased back into full fitness by Koeman in recent weeks, with the former Ajax full back playing 90 minutes in Barcelona midweek Champions League win away at Dynamo Kyiv.

Koeman still faces selection issues at centre back with Oscar Mingueza set to continue alongside Clement Lenglet in between Jordi Alba and Dest.

Busquets should return to partner Frenkie De Jong in midfield, after the Dutch international was rested for the trip to Ukraine.

Lionel Messi, who was also given a rest for the win over Kyiv, will also return to the starting XI for the visit of Jagoba Arraste’s team.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING LINE UP V OSASUNA

Ter Stegen; Dest, Lenglet, Mingueza, Alba; De Jong, Busquets; Messi, Pedri, Dembele; Griezmann