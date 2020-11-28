Sergino Dest returns to Barcelona training ahead of clash with Osasuna

Sergino Dest has returned to training for Barcelona ahead of their clash with Osasuna tomorrow afternoon according to Mundo Deportivo.

The right-back, who impressed against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League midweek, scoring his first goal for the club, was suffering discomfort yesterday and didn’t train with the group.

This morning, however, he trained with the rest of his teammates.

Ronald Koeman promoted Barcelona B centre-back Ramos Mingo to train with the first team as a precautionary measure, as should Dest be unable to play against Osasuna he’s expected to shift Oscar Mingueza to the right side in his stead.

Also joining the first team was Konrad de la Fuente, who made his first-team debut for Barcelona in the clash in Ukraine, and goalkeeper Inaki Pena.

Koeman is expected to tell the players who’s in line to start against Osasuna after the session.

In other news, Sergio Busquets trained with the group for the third day in a row and is expected to return against Osasuna after missing the games against Atletico Madrid and Dynamo.

