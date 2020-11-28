Real Madrid’s Brazilian starlet is in love with the club and the Champions League

Rodrygo had a good week.

Just 34 seconds after coming on in place of Mariano Diaz for Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday the Brazilian scored to put his team 2-0 up against Inter Milan.

It was his first touch, a lethal finish that send the Italians to the canvas.

This followed on from the previous clash against Inter, before the international break, when he scored, assisted by his friend and compatriot Vinicius, in Madrid’s 3-2 victory.

“I have a certain affection for this competition,” Rodrygo said after the game in comments carried by Diario AS. “I always provide goals and assists, so I hope I can continue like this.”

The Brazilian now has six goals and three assists in the nine games he’s played in the Champions League, averaging a goal less than every 50 minutes.

That’s a better record than Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Raul, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema had as youngsters from the same dataset.

His goal-per-minute ratio also betters Erling Haaland.

This special affection for Madrid and the Champions League has been present ever since before Rodrygo was a teenager.

His family say that he celebrated Sergio Ramos’ 93rd minute equaliser against Atletico Madrid in 2014 like a boy possessed.

Now, the young Brazilian is playing alongside the Andalusian in the club he always envisioned playing for and the competition he always envisioned playing in.

Featured image courtesy of Bleacher Report.