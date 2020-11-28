Real Madrid star Isco ‘not interested’ in Sevilla loan move

Real Madrid star Isco has reportedly rejected an offer to join La Liga rivals Sevilla on loan in January.

The Spanish international has been heavily linked with a departure from the defending La Liga champions in 2021, amid growing rumours he has signalled his intention to leave.

The former Malaga star has started just three league games so far this season, and with his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu set to expire in July 2022, he could move on.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, he is not interested in a loan move to Sevilla in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 28-year old is reportedly unwilling to take a pay cut to join Julen Lopetegui’s side and wants to join a club which would match his current Real Madrid salary.

Premier League side Everton have been strongly linked with a €25m swoop in 2021, with Carlo Ancelotti open to a Los Blancos reunion with Isco and James Rodriguez at Goodison Park.