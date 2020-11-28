Manuel Pellegrini rules out possibility of Real Betis bringing in January reinforcements

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has ruled out the possibility of bringing in January reinforcements.

The Andalusians are currently sitting in 12th place, just five points off bottom-placed Celta Vigo.

Betis’ defence has been criticised due to the high number of goals they have shipped during the first ten matchdays of this season, the highest tally in the league with 21.

Pellegrini was speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Betis’ clash with Eibar at the Benito Villamarin on Monday evening, with the Chilean coach categorically ruling out the possibility of new signings coming into the club.

“Speculation begins, but there is an economic reality and the club know it,” Pellegrini said in comments carried by Marca.

“There is no possibility of bringing in anyone in January because of Financial Fair Play. The wage ball is much higher at this time than the specifications allow.

“This year, since the beginning of the season, is not last year’s squad where €100m was spent on reinforcements. This year we haven’t brought in anyone and there isn’t any possibility of it.

“We are the ones who have to take it forward. Despite being unhappy with the way we lost in Bilbao, the campaign is being fought according to an economic reality, one that’s within our expectations considering we’re two points from Europe.

“Nobody will arrive in January and the team are focused on the players we have, to make a worthy campaign for Betis.”

Betis have lost four of their last five and face an Eibar side currently sitting in 16th on Monday.

Victory could take them as high as sixth depending on results, while defeat could see them drop to 16th.

The Andalusians were routed 4-0 by Athletic Club in the Basque Country last Monday evening.

