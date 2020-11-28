Koke closing in on Atletico Madrid appearance record

Atletico Madrid have enjoyed a very good start to the season, but they turned it into a great one on Saturday afternoon at Mestalla.

Diego Simeone’s side beat Valencia 1-0 to go level on points with league leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

Of key importance to Los Rojiblancos’ success has been their midfield metronome Koke. The 28 year-old has hit new heights this season, earning himself a recall to the Spain squad.

He’s also now become Atletico’s third-highest appearance holder. The Madrileno is level with Collar on 470 appearances, just behind Tomas Renones on 483 and Adelardo on 553.

📊 @Koke6 jugó su partido 4⃣7⃣0⃣ con la rojiblanca. ¡Iguala a Collar y se coloca en el TOP 3⃣ de atléticos con más partidos! 1⃣ Adelardo (553)

2⃣ Tomás Reñones (483)

3⃣ Collar | @Koke6 (470) 📚 ¡HISTÓRICO! 🙌 ¡Enhorabuena, capi! 📝➡ https://t.co/DNmjO9QGty 🔴⚪#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/9GMPcg5NEO — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 28, 2020

With years left in him, and showing no sign of slowing down, you wouldn’t put it past him to break the record before his time at the club is up, especially given how revitalised Simeone’s side have looked.

The Argentine coach, who looked genuinely emotional during the moment’s silence for his former teammate and compatriot Diego Maradona before the game, has built an almost brand-new team that looks capable of challenging for major honours.

Next up for Atletico is a visit from Bayern Munich in the Champions League midweek, a highly important game should they wish to advance from a tight group.

Featured image courtesy of Atletico Madrid.