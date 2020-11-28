Gerard Pique confident Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona beyond 2021

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is confident club captain Lionel Messi will extend his stay at the Camp Nou beyond 2021.

Messi’s current deal with the La Liga giants expires at the end of the current campaign, and after his summer exit was blocked by former club president Josep Bartomeu, he could potentially end his time in Catalonia.

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has insisted the Argentinian remains a crucial part of his plans and the club are confident they can secure an agreement on a contract extension for the 33-year old.

Pique has also added his voice to the growing speculation that Messi will end his career with La Blaugrana and agree a new contract in the coming months.

“We hope he stays, of course” as per a report from ESPN.

“It’s a personal decision for Leo and we will wait and see.

“But for as long as he’s wearing the Barca shirt, there is always hope. We hope to seduce him to stay for many more years.”

Messi is expected to return to the Barcelona starting line up for their La Liga clash with Osasuna this weekend, but Pique is sidelined until 2021 due to a knee injury.