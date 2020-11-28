Barcelona linked with moves for Neymar and Erling Haaland

Barcelona have been linked with moves for both Neymar and Erling Haaland according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Emil Rousaud, who’s running to be elected as Barcelona president in the January 24th elections, announced that he’ll endeavour to sign Neymar on a free transfer in 2022 if he’s elected.

That’s when the Brazilian’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end. Rousaud has also hinted that he has another top player lined up but declined to reveal his identity.

Neymar’s name will be frequently mentioned by presidential candidates in the upcoming race, as will that of Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker is tearing it up in the Bundesliga and the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund and has become one of the most sought after talents in the game.

Haaland’s contract runs until 2024, but it’s widely expected that he’ll be making a move sooner rather than later.

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in him given the complications they’ve reached in a deal to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe’s contract runs until the summer of 2022 just like Neymar, but PSG are said to be prioritising the Frenchman’s renewal above the Brasileiro’s, although they want to retain both.

Another key element in the case of Haaland is his agent. Mino Raiola is well known to be happy to facilitate high-profile moves for his clients, especially when the deal suits all parties.

Featured image courtesy of PSG Talk.