Zinedine Zidane discusses Real Madrid clash with Alaves and the “unique” Diego Maradona

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane spoke about many things in his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Alaves on Saturday evening as reported by Marca.

Zidane will be hoping that this week’s 2-0 victory over Inter, which has put his team into a very good position regarding qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League, will prove the catalyst to inspire their insipid domestic form.

Los Blancos drew with Villarreal last time out, before which they were routed 4-1 by Valencia at Mestalla. Madrid are currently fourth, six points behind league leaders Real Sociedad, and have lost two of their last five.

“It’s not an attitude problem,” Zidane said when quizzed about their below-par league form. “This is football and there are many things that can be difficult, things that we sometimes don’t understand.

“If we work together, we’re very difficult to beat. But consistency is the hardest thing in football, to try and work at improving every day and keeping concentration.”

Zidane touched on any injury concerns he might have pre-Alaves, mentioning that Dani Carvajal, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos would all miss out.

He was confident, however, that his squad had the ability to adapt to whatever situation they’re presented with.

“We know we can play in various ways,” he said. “Against Inter we prepared very well, and were phenomenal in the first 25 minutes when it was eleven against eleven.

“Then, when we were playing against them with one more, we were aware that can sometimes be complicated, but we were focused on what we had to do.

“That’s the path we want to follow, and confidence is key to improving. Whenever anybody plays against Madrid they come out of the blocks with all they have, and you have to be at 150% to have a chance of winning.

“We have to be at the same level of execution and physique. Then our quality can make the difference.”

The Frenchman also spoke about the man making all the news at the moment, Diego Maradona. The Argentine legend passed away at his home in Buenos Aires at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

“We have lost a player who was one of the best,” he said. “He’s been a unique player, and all you can do is support the family and all the people who have loved him and who love him.”

