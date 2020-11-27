USMNT starlet could be Barcelona’s best right-back since Dani Alves

Barcelona news has been largely negative this season.

One of their bright spots, however, has been the emergence of some highly promising young talent, as posited by Marca.

Ansu Fati, Pedri and Francisco Trincao all look exciting prospects, but perhaps the addition Barcelona were in most in need of was at right back, a position that has been a problem for them ever since Dani Alves left the club.

Four years later, Sergino Dest is staking his claim.

The USMNT international joined the Catalan club in the summer and scored his first goal for the Blaugrana in the Champions League against Dynamo Kyiv last Tuesday.

Now, with Sergi Roberto out injured for the next couple of months, Dest has an opportunity to make himself indispensable to the first team.

It’s still early in his development, but the early signs have been good.

Barcelona’s historical need for a strong right back means that any promising option sends expectations spiralling.

Dest’s performance in Ukraine has gotten tails wagging.

Fast, daring and with a tremendous ability to drive at opposition defences, he has all the attributes to fulfil the void left by the esteemed Brazilian.

Whether he has the quality is another matter.

Douglas didn’t work. Nor did Aleix Vidal or Nelson Semedo. Sergi Roberto was converted into a right-back from midfield.

€89m has been spent and Barcelona have never replaced Dani Alves. Now, at least they have the potential to come close.

