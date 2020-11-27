The incredible record that Atletico Madrid have against Valencia

Atletico Madrid are flying in La Liga this season and will look to continue their strong form when they play host to Valencia on Saturday.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over Barcelona was their first statement win of the season as they thoroughly deserved the three points against the Catalan giants and kept another clean sheet – no side in Europe’s top five leagues have conceded fewer than Atleti’s two goals.

They play host to a Valencia side themselves in decent form – unbeaten in three games, which included a 4-1 victory over Real Madrid.

However, Marca has outlined the incredible run that Diego Simeone’s Atleti have over Los Che – their last defeat in that fixture came a remarkable 2,247 days ago.

11 clashes between the two have passed since Valencia beat Los Rojiblancos 3-1 back in October 2014, when a Joao Miranda own goal alongside strikes from Andre Gomes and Nicolas Otamendi won the game for the hosts, with Mario Mandzukic netting for Atleti.

Since then, Atleti have won six games against their opponents and drawn five – with this weekend’s La Liga action at the Wanda Metropolitano another marker.

