Ronald Koeman agrees to re-structure his salary and plans on informing his Barcelona squad

Ronald Koeman took over at Barcelona this past summer well aware of the financial limitations of the club he was walking into.

The Dutch coach wanted to bring in Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay, only to be told that the club didn’t have the liquid resources to execute such deals.

Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill by €191m in the face of a reduction in income of almost €300m due to the effects of the pandemic.

With this in mind, Koeman is working to re-structure his salary, just like Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet have already done.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Koeman will, like the aforementioned quartet, postpone 30% of his salary this season to be spread across the following seasons.

He also intends on explaining his decision to the squad in a bid to encourage them to follow suit with the financial health of the club in mind.

The feeling around the club is that an agreement between the club and the players is closer to becoming a reality than it has been, but that some of the players are interested in waiting until after the new president is elected on January 24th.

Koeman is keen to get the issue resolved as soon as possible so his team can focus solely on sporting matters.

Featured image courtesy of Marca.