Real Madrid’s war on key contract renewals

Real Madrid are facing four key contract renewals in the near future with Marca describing the situation as a “war”.

It is reported how three of those players coming to the end of their deals – currently dominating Real Madrid news – started in Wednesday night’s Champions League win at Inter, while the other is club captain Sergio Ramos.

With Ramos out of contract in the Spanish capital next summer and celebrating his 35th birthday in March, Madrid may now be beginning to plan for life without their talismanic captain.

It is described how the defender wants to renew his current deal but the situation is described as “the most complicated renewal” of the four by the latest report, as Ramos wants more than a one-year extension and the club so far have not furthered talks.

The report adds how Zinedine Zidane, who is loyal to his players, wants all four to renew – but the decisions and negotiations are taken by the club’s hierarchy, led by president Florentino Perez.

Lucas Vazquez has been afforded a run in the side recently and is out of contract in the Spanish capital in 2021, as is midfield star Luka Modric who recently confirmed he wanted to retire at Madrid.

Utility defender Nacho Fernandez has spent the entirety of his career at Madrid but is out of contract in 2022, with the club mindful that they will need to begin negotiating a new deal soon.

Image via Marca