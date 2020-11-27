Real Madrid defender has big chance to silence doubters this weekend

Real Madrid central defender Eder Militao has a chance to kickstart his career at the club in this weekend’s La Liga clash against Alaves.

The defender had been out of action after testing positive for COVID-19 and then delivering two inconclusive results but is now back in the fold and available for selection, with Marca outlining how important this could be for him.

Club captain Sergio Ramos remains unavailable through injury and Real Madrid news has focused on how the side will accommodate his absence with Raphael Varane and Nacho Fernandez selected in this week’s games against Villarreal and Inter.

However, Militao was a €50m arrival from Porto at Madrid last year and the club will be keen to give him minutes as he had no luck this season – having previously been ruled out with a groin injury.

With Ramos out of contract in the Spanish capital next summer and celebrating his 35th birthday in March, Madrid may now be beginning to plan for life without their talismanic captain.