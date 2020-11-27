Quique Setien’s staff finally leave Barcelona: “It is evident that the club is going through a worrying situation”

The coaching staff of Quique Setien have finally disassociated themselves from Barcelona over three months after they effectively stopped working from the club.

The Catalan club formalised the exit of Setien in September, over a month after he and his staff were relieved of his first-team coaching duties.

It was revealed late in August that the Blaugrana had still not sacked Setien through official channels and he had even sent them a burofax – a document with legal standing – to prompt the official paperwork, and it is now set to be decided in a courtroom with Diario AS claiming he will be demanding €4m.

Now, Setien’s number two Eder Sarabia has confirmed that he along with coaches Jon Pascua Ibarrola and Fran Soto have now left the club, following an unsatisfactory agreement.

“Finally today, Fran, Jon and I have been able to resolve the contractual relationship that, incomprehensibly, still linked us with Barcelona, the letter reads. “It was not the agreement that we wanted, but it is what we have accepted to end the degradation that we have been suffering and thinking about the future.

“It is evident that the club is going through a worrying situation, something that when you arrive is clear and which directly affects sports performance. You always believe that from within you can help solve it, but for us, despite all playing our part, it has been impossible for us.”

The Blaugrana confirmed Setien’s sacking following Barcelona’s 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich, which proved to be his final game in charge.

However, it has later emerged that Barcelona only relieved him of his duties of coaching the team rather than sacking him from the club, meaning that his contract was still ongoing.

The Cantabrian only oversaw 25 matches at the helm with his side winning on 16 occasions, drawing four matches and losing five, and has been replaced with Ronald Koeman.