Michel: Real Madrid need “four or five” new players to be competitive in Europe

Real Madrid icon Michel has said that his former club would be better off investing in “four or five” new players rather than betting the house on Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

The rumoured plan of action at the Santiago Bernabeu is that Mbappe is being targeted this summer and Haaland the next, but Michel believes that Los Blancos’ underperformance in Europe hints at the need for a wider injection of quality.

“I’d use that money for four or five,” Michel told El Larguero of Cadena SER in comments carried by Diario AS. “I like Haaland a lot and he’s progressing very well.

“He scores goals from all over the pitch, not just in the area.

“But Madrid need an injection of four or five players. In the last two years they’ve lost in the second round of the Champions League. They need more stability and that’s achieved by strengthening the squad.”

Michel made over 400 appearances for Madrid in the 14 years he spent in its first team, winning six La Liga titles (including La Quinta, the five-in-a-row between 1985 and 1990).

The Madrileno also spoke of two of the biggest characters at the club right now, coach Zinedine Zidane and captain Sergio Ramos.

“It’s surprising that a coach [Zidane] who has won three Champions League titles in a row has never had a consensus on his ability as a coach,” he said.

“He’s always solved complicated situations.

“I don’t think I have problems with giving [Ramos] a two-year deal, but it can’t be at any price,” he said.

“If you don’t renew his deal you have to find another Ramos, not just on the field but also in the dressing room.”

Michel also spoke about the man dominating the news at the moment, Diego Maradona. The Argentine legend passed away at his home in Buenos Aires on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Michel and Maradona’s careers in Spain overlapped, with Michel being at Madrid both during Maradona’s time at Barcelona and Seville, which were a decade apart.

“Life was different then,” he said. “[Maradona] didn’t have the same consistency, but he had great moments.

“Where he’s become a hero has been in the impossible moments. To make Napoli a champion in two years. Any team that had Maradona playing for them would have won that World Cup.”

Featured image courtesy of Marca.