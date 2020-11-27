Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos not ready to return to Real Madrid training

Real Madrid pair Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos didn’t partake in the team training session on Friday morning.

Los Blancos were preparing for Alaves, who they face tomorrow night at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid.

Madrid trained in two separate groups yesterday, with the starters from Wednesday evening’s clash with Inter Milan in the Champions League doing different work to the rest of the squad.

Friday, however, involved every member, but Benzema and Ramos, who’ve been working hard to get back up to speed, weren’t able to partake.

Zinedine Zidane will be hoping that the victory over Inter, which has put his team into a very good position regarding qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League, will prove the catalyst to inspire their insipid domestic form.

Madrid are currently fourth, six points behind league leaders Real Sociedad, and have lost two of their last five while failing to win either of their last two.

