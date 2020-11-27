Joleon Lescott signs for Spanish fourth-division side Racing Murcia

Ex-Everton and Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has signed for Spanish fourth-division side Racing Murcia to play in their Copa del Rey clash with Levante.

Details are sketchy, but it initially appears that the former England international, who won two Premier League titles with City and retired in 2017, has signed for Racing just to play the one game.

In England, Lescott lost two FA Cup finals with Everton and City, as well as winning the competition with the latter in 2011.

Racing are currently in seventh place in Group B of Group 13 in the Spanish Fourth Division. They won their last game, against Lorca, 4-0, their first victory of the season.

Levante are currently sitting in the relegation zone in La Liga, two points from safety with a game in hand.

For context, Racing, who don’t have a Wikipedia page, will be playing a local derby with Ciudad de Murcia on December 13th. The same day, Levante play Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Racing will play Levante three days later, on December 16th.

